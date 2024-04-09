Bittersweet Gains

A little heartening news on the economic front suggests an alive and kicking Pakistan Stock Exchange, ready to soar through another highest-ever closing.

Largely encouraged by the interest shown by the Saudi Kingdom in Reko Diq and a hopeful IMF, there’s an upbeat sentiment in the market as local investors wish to follow suit and avail the momentum gains.

There’s a lot in the news for the government to celebrate: World Bank has approved a significant lifeline of $149.7 million to revolutionise the digital economy and help fortify the country’s defence against climatic catastrophes; remittances are ready to pour in with Eid just around the corner; notices over price hikes have been sent to leading urea makers in what can be rightly called a step to protect farming communities and most important of all, the finance minister appears hopeful for negotiations over a new programme with the Fund.

However, the masses don’t want to count the chickens before they hatch. Even a cursory market survey can reveal that inflation-stricken Pakistanis are not in the mood to go over the top with their Eid expense. As a highly-anticipated Eid economy shrinks further, people prioritise the needs and desires of their children. Rightfully so, one cannot expect a vibrant market when pockets are empty, earnings are a bare minimum, and utilities creep higher and higher. Juxtaposing a country’s macroeconomic outlook with the challenges braved by an individual (an overly simplified starting point) might not be relevant to economists.

After all, no state can promise undue relief before it is in a shape to take some control over its finances. Islamabad must be checking all the right boxes as it works day in, and day out to accelerate growth through prioritising redefined sectors and exploring multiple financing options. Still, the government cannot ignore the reality that regardless of the option it chooses to implement, in its efforts to build a stronger and more resilient Pakistan, the policies are likely to benefit the already wealthy while placing an enormous burden on those who are accustomed to making sacrifices in the name of the country. *