Young man arrested, fined for killing leopard in Nowshera

Taking prompt action over a video that went viral on social media displaying a young man boasting over the shooting down of a common leopard in the hilly terrain of the Nizampure area in Nowshera district was arrested and fined Rs 250,000 by the Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The big cat was killed by Yar Muhammad son of Niaz Muhammad resident of the Upper Shah Kot area of Niazam Pur in Nowshera,” informed Amir Khan, Range Officer Wildlife Department.

Talking to the media, Amir Khan informed that the Wildlife Department received a report about the circulation of a video on social media regarding the killing of a leopard in the Upper Shah Kot area.

Soon after receiving the news, Divisional Wildlife Officer, Naimat Ullah constituted a team under the supervision of Amir Khan who visited the area.

Amir Khan said the area is quite remote located on the top of the hilly terrain of Nizam pure area where coal mines also exist. He said the raiding team after initial inquiry reached the residence of the leopard killer and arrested him who was later fined a sum of Rs. 250,000 under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

The dead body of the feline is also taken into possession for holding postmortem, Amir Khan continued.

Amir Khan said Nizam Pure is part of the Khattak Nama mountainous range, straddling Darra Adam Khel in Kohat, Nowshera, and Attock districts, and is among very few habitats of common leopards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to reports from locals, it is estimated that there are around 10 to 12 common leopards in this area which need protection from people, he maintained.

In response to a question, Wildlife officials said no report has been received in this region about the attack of wild cats on humans.

Whereas depredation of livestock by the leopard is natural and can only be prevented through proper safety of the domestic animals.

He advised people not to resort to killing of leopard in case they stumble upon the animal. Instead of killing the beast, they can divert its way by making noise or putting torch light towards its eyes, he concluded.