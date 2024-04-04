Malaysian HC donates food items at Faizul Islam orphanage

High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad under its club – Kelab Suruhanjaya Tinggi Malaysia Islamabad, in collaboration with the Ladies Association of the High Commission (PERWAKILAN Islamabad), handed over alms collection and food distribution to the Anjuman Faizul Islam Orphanage in Rawalpindi.

The Malaysian delegation, led by Ambassador Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, was warmly received by the orphanage President, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, along with the centre’s administration team and over 300 orphanage residents. The High Commissioner also inspected the centre’s Boy Scouts guard of honour during his arrival.

At the handing over ceremony, President Dr. Riaz expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Malaysian High Commission for their generous contributions during the holy month of Ramadan. He highlighted the institution’s history, established in 1943 and sustained solely through public donations, providing a home and education to tens of thousands of orphans aged 3 to 16. Dr. Riaz emphasized the orphanage’s commitment to offering formal education and technical skills training in the fields of electrical, mechanical, tailoring, and woodworking, among others.

In his address, Ambassador Azhar commended the orphanage administration for nurturing its residents into successful adults despite their challenging backgrounds. He encouraged the orphans to remain resilient and diligent in pursuing their bright futures, underscoring that although they may not have their parents and come from humble beginnings, their potential remains limitless.