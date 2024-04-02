Services exports decrease by 1.37 pc in 8 months

Exports of services during the first 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.37 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July to February, 2023-24 exports of services were recorded at $5.079 billion as against the exports of $5.149 of the same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released here Tuesday.

During the period under review, the services imports into the country grew by 28.18 percent and it was registered at $6.971 billion as compared to the import of $5.438 billion in the same period last year. However, the services exports from the country on a year-on-year basis grew by 6.11 percent in February 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

In February 2024, services valued at $627.05 million were exported as compared to exports of $590.96 million of the same month of last year. The imports of services into the country grew by 21.14 percent during the period under review as it were recorded at $784.95 million against $647.96.