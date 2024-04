Pakistan’s ICT services export remittances saw a remarkable surge to US$ 257 million in February 2024, marking an impressive increase of 31.79 percent compared to $195 million in February 2023. According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, ICT export remittances witnessed a substantial rise by $ 257 million (14.94%) to reach $ 1.977 billion during July 2023 to February 2024 of FY2023-24, compared to $ 1.720 billion reported for the same period last year.