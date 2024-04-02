SC summons journalists seeking media regulations

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the petitioner journalists who filed a case seeking introduction of media regulations in the country.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case pertaining to the FIA’s notices to journalists. The court sought written comments from respondents and adjourned the hearing for indefinite time.

The court in its order said that a request to withdraw the petition related to media regulation has been filed. It said neither the petitioner came to the court nor the lawyer, nor the advocate on record. It further said, it was claimed in the application that now the federal government is looking into the matter of media regulation itself. However, the Attorney General denied this attribution to the government, the court noted.

The court said that the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has been made as a respondent in this case and no one has raised an objection on it. It said that the lawyer has told that a report of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) is available regarding the abduction of Matiullah Jan. The court asked the respondents to submit this report.

Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) lawyer Barrister Salahuddin took a position during the hearing that a petition of public interest cannot be withdrawn. During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that false news was aired related to his wife which could have given a wrong impression. He asked whether the responsible should be served contempt of court notice and be sent to jail after indicting them. The CJP asked whether the membership of a journalist would be abolished for running false news.