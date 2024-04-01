5,000 cops deployed for Hazrat Ali Day: CCPO

Under the comprehensive security plan devised by Lahore police for a peaceful Hazrat Ali Day, special security measures were implemented for congregations and processions.

In a statement issued on Monday, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that over 5,000 officers and officials were deputed for security duties on Hazrat Ali Day, with a three-tier security setup ensuring the safety of participants. The CCPO emphasized the real-time monitoring of gatherings and processions through CCTV surveillance. He underscored that security will remain heightened until the conclusion of the main procession.

Moreover, Lahore Police is maintaining close coordination with the district administration, Safe Cities Authority and line departments to ensure public security. Senior police officers are actively overseeing all operations from control and monitoring rooms, he said.