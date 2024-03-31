AN APPRECIABLE VERDICT

In a first verdict on 9th May arson, an Anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala has sentenced the fifty-one culprits involved in arson for five years after the completion of the trial. The case pertained to PTI workers vandalizing state and military properties following the arrest of the former prime minister in May previous year.

The riot had resulted in injuries to ten police officers, including a superintendent, and the unfortunate loss of civilian life in Gujranwala. Additionally, four vehicles were damaged during the unrest. Following a complaint filed by SHO Mudassar Butt, the Cantt police station registered a case against 23 identified individuals and approximately 300 to 400 others. Subsequently, as the investigations proceeded, 51 accused individuals were apprehended in connection with the disturbances. Finally, the much-awaited justice has started emerging on the serious issue of the May 9 arson.

Coordinated attacks on state institutions were executed in the garb of peaceful protest. With the conclusion of this important trial, the victimhood narrative fabricated around coordinated May 9 attacks on defence installations and military garrisons has started thinning out. Judge Natasha Naseem Supra of ATC Court heard the case and outlined the charges against each of the accused, who were identified as workers affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Rahwali Cantt police Gujranwala had registered a case against the suspects involved in the attack on the cantonment which resulted in loss of men and material. During the wild charge of arsonists, SSP Investigation Usman Tariq Butt also received multiple injuries.

The FIR was registered under the anti-terrorism law as well as on the charges of attempted murder. Earlier in December previous year, an anti-terrorism court had also ordered the authorities to attach the properties of 51 absconding suspects, including several PTI leaders, who did not appear before the court in connection with the follow-up investigations of the attack on Gujranwala Cantt. The anti-terrorism court issued this order under Section 88 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In response to the prolonged absence of the accused arsonists, the ATC had to initiate the process of declaring the suspects as fugitives.

As per the orders of the court, written announcements were displayed outside the houses of the suspects as well as in different public places across the district. In response to repeated absences, the court had also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the suspects. The recent sentence has come up after the completion of due process of law. An anti-terrorism court initially issued a short judgement on 29 March which would follow the detailed judgement in the coming days.

Ironically, all the sentenced culprits including a recently elected MPA Kaleem Ullah have been identified as active workers of the former ruling party PTI. It is expected that after concluding the cases related to the foot soldiers involved in brazen vandalism, trials of the masterminds of the country-wide attacks would also be finalized without further delay. The verdict is being appreciated by the saner quarters as it would serve as a strong deterrent in curbing the violent anarchic tendencies in the country. Pakistan has already borne huge losses on account of growing extremism and intolerance among various quarters of society.

Unfortunately, a confrontational narrative fabricated by the leader of a popular party dismantled the fragile political order of the country. Sentencing of arsonists in Gujranwala, though serves the purpose of justice, but its prime onus would always be on the shoulders of the central leadership of the party. Unfortunately, loyalist workers of the party were exploited in such a manner that none of them could sense the consequences of crossing the red lines of law.

A very relevant precedence recently appeared from the USA, where arsonists involved in Capitol Hill riots have been sentenced without any allowance or margin for insane political affiliation with a populist former president. Pakistan cannot afford intolerance, violent political protests and self-style interpretations of law. The debacle in the ranks of PTI has not only damaged the party but pushed the entire country into the quagmire of poly-crisis.

The verdict of Gujranwala ATC is the first one on the issue of the May 9 arson so far. This precedence should be followed by the rest of the courts in the country. Swift conclusion of all such cases is the need of the hour, as the restoration of the writ of the state depends largely on the accurate judgements of the honourable courts.

Ther writer is a freelance columnist who can be reached at sikandarnoorani@yahoo.com