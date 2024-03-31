More misery for masses as petrol price likely to rise by Rs10 per litre

An expected increase in the price of petrol is set to burden the masses, who are already crushed by inflation, in the upcoming fortnightly review of petroleum prices. According to industry officials, the price of petrol is poised to inflate by nearly Rs10 per litre due to a surge in international crude prices.

The petrol price is likely to jack up to Rs289.69 per litre in the next fortnightly review from the current price of Rs279.75 per litre, as per the estimates of the oil industry.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is estimated to decrease by Rs1.30 per litre to Rs284.26 from the current price of Rs285.86 per litre. Other than that, the kerosene price is expected to register a minor decline of Rs0.17 per litre to Rs188.49 per litre from the existing price of Rs188.66 per litre. Similarly, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) is likely to increase by Rs0.45 per litre to Rs168.63 from the existing price of Rs168.18 per litre.