Victor Wembanyama puts up 40 as Spurs top Knicks in OT

Victor Wembanyama racked up a career-high 40 points, including the game-sealing 3-pointer with 1:12 to play in overtime, as the San Antonio Spurs held off the visiting New York Knicks 130-126 on Friday. Wembanyama also had 20 rebounds (tying his career best) and seven assists, and the Spurs needed all of it to outlast the effort of New York’s Jalen Brunson, who poured in a career-high 61 points.

The Spurs led by 17 points at halftime but by just three after three periods. New York grabbed the lead for the first time when Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3-pointer with 4:39 to play. The Knicks never trailed again in regulation, with Brunson’s runner with 1:14 to play giving New York a 119-117 advantage.

San Antonio tied it with a pair of free throws by Wembanyama with 24 seconds remaining, sending the same into the extra period. Tre Jones hit a floater with 3:35 to play in OT before Wembanyama stoked the Spurs’ advantage to 125-121 with 2:56 left. Brunson’s layup cut the margin to one point before Wembanyama canned a 3-pointer to make it 128-124 with 1:12 to go.