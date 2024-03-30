Hard work paying off for revitalized Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov is set to climb back into the top 10 for the first time since 2018 after beating Alexander Zverev on Friday to seal a spot in the Miami Open final, with the Bulgarian saying he is finally reaping the rewards of his hard work.

Dimitrov had been touted as a potential winner of the biggest prizes in tennis since becoming Wimbledon junior champion in 2008 with a style likened to that of Roger Federer, but the 32-year-old has yet to live up to his early promise. However, he has been in fine form in recent weeks, defeating top-10 players Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Open, before claiming a 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 win over fifth-ranked Zverev in the semi-final. “I think the consistency of beating top players, that to me is a bigger success than anything else,” Dimitrov told reporters after his win. “If you do that, you get the ranking. If you do that, things are just getting better for you… I think the discipline brought me to this moment. There is nothing else. I didn’t kind of deviate from my target.