Tractor production increases by 68% in Jul-Feb

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 68.61 per cent to 31,915 units during the first eight months of the financial year 2023-24, against the production of 18,928 units during the same months last year 2022-23.

During July-February, the production of trucks witnessed a decreasing trend as it went down from 2,427 units as compared to 1,276, showing a decline of 47.42 per cent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 50.35 per cent to 12,052 units during the months under review from 24,278 units during the fiscal year 2022-23. The production of buses witnessed a decline of 50.55 per cent from 2,991 units to 1,479 units during the fiscal year 2024, the PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 48,402 units against the production of 81,809 units during July-February, the data revealed.