Qawwali evening featuring Ustad Shahid Ali Khan held at Lok Virsa

Qawwal Ustad Shahid Ali Khan entertained the audience with a devotional Qawwali performance here at Lok Virsa – National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage.

He performed at “Mah-e-Isar O Aman – a cultural extravaganza featuring Naat and Tilawat competition, a captivating calligraphy exhibition, and tantalizing cultural foods organized by Lok Virsa.

The mesmerizing performance of Qawwali connected the audience with spiritual and cultural richness. Lok Virsa, commenced its Ramadan festivities titled ‘Maah-e-Isar O Aman’, which will run until Eid, and features a range of activities to celebrate the holy month. Each day, starting at 5 PM, the festivities will include Tilawat and Naat competitions, offering spiritual reflections, Islamic calligraphy exhibitions, and devotional Qawwali performances. Additionally, cultural food stalls were also set up, providing attendees with a taste of traditional cuisine.