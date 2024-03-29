ICCI takes charge for the maintenance of public toilets

While the administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is busy around the clock to provide the best facilities to the citizens, vigorous measures are also being taken to promote the economy. In this regard, an MoU was signed between Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Under this MoU, male and female public toilets established in different commercial centers of Islamabad will be handed over to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce so that the families coming for the purpose of shopping do not have to face any kind of problem.

According to the details, these toilets have been constructed at suitable places connected to various commercial centers and hospitals. Each unit has 10 public toilets including 5 female and 5 male.