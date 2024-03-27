Sharjeel Memon visits excise & taxation office

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, paid a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxation Office here at Civic Center. During the visit, Sharjeel Inam Memon reviewed the work of various sections in the Excise and Taxation office and also obtained detailed information on vehicle registration and other related issues. The Provincial Minister received a comprehensive briefing about the operational mechanism of registration and taxation.