KP CM decides to establish liver transplant center

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has announced plans to establish a liver transplant and bone marrow transplant center aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the province.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting attended by provincial cabinet members, health experts, and officials. The initial liver transplant center is slated to be established at the Institute of Kidney Diseases in Peshawar, with plans to relocate these vital facilities to Khyber Medical University. Additionally, the meeting also decided on plans for setting up the Institute of Neurosurgery, to be located at Fountain House Peshawar.

The provincial government aims to provide accessible liver and bone marrow transplant services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thereby mitigating the necessity for individuals to seek treatment outside the province.