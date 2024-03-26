PPP vote bank in Sindh rises from 38.7pc to 45.5pc: Gallup

Gallup Pakistan Digital Analytics on Elections has revealed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) vote bank in Sindh saw a rise in vote share from 38.7% in the 2018 General Elections to 45.5% in 2024, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saw a decrease from 17.6% in 2018 to 8.6% in 2024, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) managed to retain its vote share of 3%, while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) saw a marginal decrease from 4.2% to 2.8% in 2024

Gallup Pakistan Digital Analytics team on Elections has performed analytics on Election 2024 data released so far by Election Commission of Pakistan.

What were the results for the 2024 Election in the province of Sindh?

The results reveal that PPP won 44 of the 61 National Assembly general seats in Sindh, credited to its vote share of 45.5%, while MQM-Pakistan won the remaining 17, with the third highest vote share of 9.8% in the province.

National Assembly seats: The province of Sindh is constituted of 61 National Assembly general seats. During the 2024 General Elections Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 44 of the 61 seats, while the remaining 17 seats were won by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

Vote Share: PPP led the vote share securing 45.5% of the total, followed by Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with 10.4%, Independent candidates (IND) with 10.1%, MQM-P with 9.8% and Independent candidates formerly of PTI – IND (PTI) – with 8.6% of the total votes in the 2024 General Elections.

Vote Share 2018 vs 2024: PPP saw a rise in vote share from 38.7% in the 2018 General Elections to 45.5% in 2024, while PTI saw a decrease from 17.6% in 2018 to 8.6% in 2024, PML-N managed to retain its vote share of 3%, while TLP saw a marginal decrease from 4.2% to 2.8% in 2024.

Across divisions: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had the higher seat share, as well as the highest vote share across all divisions with the exception of Karachi, where MQM-P came on top in both.

Hyderabad Division: PPP secured 11 of the 13 seats in the Hyderabad division of the Sindh province, with the remaining 2 being secured by MQM-P. In terms of vote share, PPP accounted for 58.9%, followed by 12.8% secured by GDA, and 7.7% by IND (PTI).

Karachi Division: MQM-P secured 15 of the 22 seats in the Karachi division of the Sindh province, with the remaining 7 being secured by PPP. In terms of vote share, MQM-P accounted for 28.2%, followed by 19.1% secured by IND (PTI), and 13% by IND. Larkana Division: PPP secured all 8 seats in the Larkana division of the Sindh province. In terms of vote share, PPP accounted for 63.4%, followed by 25.8% secured by GDA, and 5.2% by JUI-F.

Mirpur Khas Division: PPP secured all 7 seats in the Mirpur Khas division of the Sindh province. In terms of vote share, PPP accounted for 55.8%, followed by 24.8% secured by GDA, and 13.1% by JUI-F.

Sukkur Division: PPP secured all 11 seats in the Sukkur division of the Sindh Province. In terms of vote share, PPP accounted for 60.8%, followed by 13.1% secured by JUI-F, and 11.9% by IND.