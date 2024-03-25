20 probables for WI Women series announced

The women’s national selection committee led by Saleem Jaffar has named 20 probables for the forthcoming white-ball series against West Indies women scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 18 April to 3 May.

Three ODIs – part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is will be played during the series. The first ball in the ODIs (18, 21 and 23 April) will be bowled at 3:30 pm, while the T20Is (26, 28, 30 April, 2 and 3 May) will begin at 7:30 pm.

Ayesha Zafar (29 ODIs, 20 T20Is), Gul Feroza (2 ODIs), Rameen Shamim (3 ODIs, 4T20Is), Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is) and Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) are the players making a comeback. Omaima Sohail and Shawaal Zulfiqar (recovering from shoulder injury), who were part of the 17-member squad that was named for the last bilateral series against New Zealand women’s team, have been omitted from the camp probables. The selection committee in consultation with the captain and interim head-coach will announce the 15-member squad for the ODI series during the camp in Karachi. The remaining five players of the probables camp will be released to take part in the domestic Women’s One-Day Tournament (to be announced in due course).

Probables:

Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Saira Iftikhar (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Muhammad Javed (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Nadia Arif (masseuse) Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar: “The selection committee has chosen 20 probable players based on their performances in both domestic and international circuits.