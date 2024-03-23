Qatar Fund keen to increase footprint in Pakistan’s power, housing sectors

Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari here on Saturday showed his interest in increasing the footprint of the fund in Pakistan’s power generation and housing sectors.

Both countries would further enhance bilateral cooperation by initiating technical level discussions, said a press statement issued by the Economic Affairs Division. A QFFD delegation, led by Al-Kuwari is on a two-day visit to Pakistan (from 23-24 March 2024), the statement added. The delegation, along with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater called on Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema.