Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

Javeria Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket 15 years after making her ODI debut in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka in a Women’s Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka on 6 May 2008. The right-handed batter made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2009. Javeria went on to represent the Pakistan women’s team in 228 international matches and scored 4,903 runs, which included two centuries and 25 half-centuries. She also bagged 28 international wickets. Javeria is currently listed as the second leading run scorer in ODIs and T20Is for the Pakistan women’s team and is the only women’s cricketer from Pakistan to have scored over 2,000 runs in each format besides Bismah Maroof. She represented Pakistan in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) and in all eight T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023) held since its inception.