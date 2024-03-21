Adamjee Life unveils ‘Khuwaboun ka Nigehbaan’ campaign

In the wake of the momentous signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Adamjee Life, The Hunar Foundation, and Kiran Foundation, a groundbreaking campaign, “Khuwaboun ka Nigehbaan,” is set to unfold. This collaboration marks a significant stride towards societal transformation, emphasizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) crucial for the well-being of our community.

Dedicated to empowering the underprivileged and igniting positive change within the community, the campaign invites active contributions and donations from the public, fostering a collective movement towards uplifting those in need. Every social engagement (Like/Share/Comment) on campaign posts fuels donations to The Hunar Foundation and Kiran Foundation, creating a community-driven initiative.

In the words of Adamjee Life CEO, “At Adamjee Life, we believe in the transformative potential of united action. ‘Khuwaboun ka Nigehbaan’ is not just a campaign; it’s a manifestation of our commitment to to spearheading positive change. Together with The Hunar Foundation and Kiran Foundation, we embark on a journey to empower, educate, and elevate our society.”

Muneeb Naveed Khan, Manager Resource Mobilization, The Hunar Foundation, shares, “Our collaboration with Adamjee Life through ‘Khuwaboun ka Nigehbaan’ is a testament to our shared commitment to empowering individuals through skill development. Together, we aim to create a ripple effect of positive change.”

Emulating this sentiment Ms. Sabeena Khatri, Founder Kiran Foundation, emphasized, “Education is the cornerstone of societal progress. ‘Khuwaboun ka Nigehbaan’ embodies our collective vision of delivering quality education to the underprivileged, nurturing a community that thrives on knowledge.”