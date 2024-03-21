Maryam Nawaz became CM Punjab through electoral fraud: Gandapur

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a warning, stating that he is giving a final ultimatum for the federal and Punjab governments to resign.

In a video statement, the Chief Minister’s aide, Ali Amin Gandapur, said that if they do not step down voluntarily, he would like to see how they can

continue to govern.

Ali Amin Gandapur further stated that Maryam Nawaz became Chief Minister through electoral fraud. Her government is illegitimate, lacking both the support of the people and their votes. Maryam Nawaz should stay within her limits.

He also claimed that 99% of the accusations leveled against him and his colleagues by the FIA are false. He accused the authorities of targeting and imprisoning their supporters. Despite these challenges, he urged the authorities to arrest him if they dare, challenging the strength of their resolve.

The Chief Minister’s aide asserted that DI Khan contains cases of treason against Prime Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s father, Nawaz Sharif, and Asif Zardari. Warrants have been issued, and police can arrest them. These individuals aim to pit provinces against each other in inter-provincial matters. Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that this is the final warning, urging the Punjab and federal governments to resign voluntarily. If they refuse, he vowed to show them how governance is truly done.