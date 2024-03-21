LHC directs to fix hearing on Usman Dar’s plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed to fix the hearing on former assistant youth affairs Usman Dar’s plea regarding to withdraw his name from Provisional national identification list (PNIL).

According to the details, justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the plea of Usman Dar.

Applicant’s lawyer stated that Usman Dar wants to go for Umrah with his family but the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has put his name into PNIL.

It is pleaded in the petition that court ordered to withdraw Usman’s name from PNIL and allowed him to go for Umrah with his family.

However, the LHC has diminished the objection of registrar office on Usman Dar’s plea. The court directed to fix the hearing on Usman Dar’s plea.