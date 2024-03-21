

Shia Ismaili Muslims Celebrate Nowruz Festival Across Sindh

Shia Ismaili Muslims across Sindh are celebrating the festival of Nowruz with traditional fervor today. Different events are scheduled to be held in Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad and Badin after Iftar to mark the centuries old festival. The historic festival traces its roots some 3000 year back that marks first day of Persian new year and celebrated as the national festival of Persia. President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif extended felicitations and best wishes on the eve of Iranian new year.

Noted historian Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi while talking to this correspondent shared historical significance of Nowruz in Sindh. He said that Persian language as well as culture left it’s impact on Sindhi language and culture during the 17th and 18th century and during that period Nowruz was also celebrated in some areas of Sindh. ” Some historians believe that Nowruz had also been celebrated during the regime of Alexander the great in Persia”; he noted adding that Nowruz had been celebrated in Karachi, Fateh Shah a locality near Thatta and Ameer Peer during the 18th and 19th century. He further mentioned that their is a strong evidence in the history that during the Sommro and Turkhan rule the festival attained especial status in Sindh. An Iranian King Jalaluddin Malikshah started Celebrating this festival on 21st March since then it has been celebrated on this date. This festival is celebrated in different parts of the world mainly Central Asian countries. The forte of Nowruz is that it is celebrated in a traditional fervor in different parts of the world that doubles the importance of this festival.

The festivities of Nowruz reflect the renewal of the Earth that occurs with the coming of spring. Activities that celebrate the arrival of Nowruz share many similarities with other spring festivals such as Easter, celebrated by Christians, and the Egyptian holiday called Sham Al-Naseem, which dates back to the time of the Pharaohs.

Like other countries of the world, the festival is celebrated in Pakistan as well particularly in the northern part of the country. Jashn_E_ Nowruz is celebrated every year across Gilgit Baltistan. The ancient festival gives the message of peace, unity, progress and change.