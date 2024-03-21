Imran moves SC for judicial commission on ‘poll rigging’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday against the alleged irregularities in the February 8 general elections.

The petition was filed by PTI founder Imran Khan and party secretary general Omar Ayub Khan and made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P respondents in the case.

The petition demanded the formation of a judicial commission consisting of serving SC judges “holding no bias towards anyone to inquire, audit and examine the manner and process of general elections of 8 February, 2024 and the developments that took place thereafter of compiling false and fraudulent results rendering winners into losers and losers into winners”.

The PTI prayed, “All consequential acts of the forming governments at the federal and Punjab levels be immediately suspended until the commission makes the probe public.” The petition demanded orders, directions, and relief be granted in the “best interest of the nation, its electoral mandate, and Constitutional dispensation”.

The elections were held after an inordinate delay and beyond the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days in the case of both the provincial and National Assembly as given in Article 223 of the Constitution, the petition said.

It added that the election results were manipulated and the ECP failed to hold free and fair elections.

The petitioners added that the only way to bring stability and ensure political and economic justice in Pakistan is to investigate and fix election irregularities.