CM Punjab urges early site location to build 100,000 houses

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project will fulfill the need of the low-income people.

While chairing a review meeting on the construction of 100,000 houses for the low-income people, she directed to urgently complete the site selection process in 6 major cities of Punjab for the purpose. These cities include Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

The Chief Minister said,” Select sites keeping in view all the basic amenities. If spaces available, construct these houses in city centres, otherwise choose the nearest places to ensure public convenience.” She added,” Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project would be a landmark success, where people would get all the facilities to live happily.”

The Chief Minister was briefed that the Board of Revenue has identified 117 sites across Punjab, which will be inspected and finalised immediately.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has stated that our resolve is unflinching till the complete eradication of terrorism and the role of CTD for the elimination of terrorists is unforgettable. A durable peace and stability is indispensable for the economic progress.

There cannot be any greater national service than safeguarding the life and property of the people. Extremism and murder being committed in the name of Islam is highly condemnable. CM presided over a meeting regarding the Counter Terrorism Department in which additional IG Waseem Ahmad Khan gave a briefing about the performance of CTD. CM while appreciating the performance of CTD stated

“The officers and sepoys of CTD are our unknown heroes and I salute them. The credit for the establishment of an institution like CTD goes to Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The officers and Jawans of CTD are rendering appreciable services adding that the CTD officers and Jawans without caring for an acknowledgment and appreciation are performing their duties in a professional manner. All possible resources will be provided to the institution which is striving to its utmost to maintain law and order. The Mission to ensure progress of Punjab, promotion of investment and tourism is not possible without durable law and order, CM maintained.”

Maryam Nawaz also visited the CTD Headquarter, met with the women officers and also had a group photo with them. CM inaugurated the gymnasium and visited it as well. Maryam Nawaz spent time with the children in the Day Care Centre and communicated with them.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting in which Secretary Higher Education Commission Dr. Farukh Naveed gave a comprehensive briefing about the youth scholarship program. A briefing was also given on “Honehar Merit Programme”, Special Quota, Chief Minister PhD program and principle approval was granted in this regard.

The CM also sought a report about the government universities in Punjab. 500 scholarships will be awarded for doing PhD in 20 disciplines. Maryam Nawaz stated “I want to give equal opportunity to the students of less privileged class to study abroad.”

The provision of bikes to students is a revolutionary scheme under Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who witnessed the signing of an MoU between Transport Department and Bank of Punjab for the provision of 20,000 bikes to students on easy monthly instalments. Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi and President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood. signed the MOU.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”19,000 petrol and 1,000 electric bikes will be given to the students free of interest in monthly installments.” She explained,” The monthly installment of petrol bike will be Rs 5000, whereas it would be less than Rs 10,000 for the e-bike.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” The Government will bear interest on providing bikes to students on easy installments in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.” She added,” The provision of bikes to students will revolutionise their lives. Personal ride will ensure ease of travel and saving of time in their daily lives, which will lead to improvement in their academic performance.”

Madam Chief Minister noted,” Equal representation of male and female students in the distribution of bikes is welcome.”

Madam Chief Minister inspected the proposed electric and petrol bikes for students. She asked about the price of the bikes and checked their quality, and directed to match color of bikes with the color of Punjab government’s green logo.

The Chief Minister said,” Registration of students for bikes will start as soon as possible.” She added,” After the draw in May, delivery of bikes will start in the same month.”

“Start online App and call service immediately to provide civic services to citizens at their doorsteps,” directed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the authorities concerned, while chairing a review meeting on Dastak Program.