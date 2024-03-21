Nacta to be ‘restructured’ to counter fresh wave of terrorism

After back-to-back terrorist attacks hit parts of Pakistan, the security czar on Wednesday took “key decisions” to counter the fresh wave of terrorism, including “restructuring of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on modern lines”.

The federal government decided to authorise Nacta for acting as frontline institution to fight terrorism in the country, a declaration read after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level huddle at the superiour counter-terrorism authority’s headquarters today.

Nacta to fight on the front foot in war against terrorism, the declaration stated one of the “key decisions” approved by the interior minister.

During the crucial meeting, Naqvi said that the Nacta would be restructured on modern lines. Subsequently, the session of the National Action Plan (NAP) coordination committee has been summoned next week.

“It is more important [for the government] to take advance actions to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators,” said the interior minister, besides summoning a detailed report on strength of all provincial counter-terrorism departments (CTDs).

The interior minister signalled “practical steps” to be taken by the federal government in the coming days as the state would not grant pardon to any terrorist outfits at any cost. Naqvi also urged promoting national narrative against “extremist ideologies of terrorists”.

Moreover, a comprehensive strategy would be formulated to uproot terrorism, and extremism, besides ensuring “full implementation” on the National Action Plan – an action plan established by the federal government in December 2014 to boost anti-terrorist offensive following deadly Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack.

The set of decisions was taken after Pakistan witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks, including a fierce attack on security check post in Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, resulting in martyrdom of seven Pakistan Army soldiers – including a lieutenant colonel and captain – as well as an attack carried out by outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists on Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex.