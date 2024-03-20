Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, March 21, 2024


Nikola Jokic, Nuggets eke out win over Wolves

Reuters

Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets held on for a 115-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting for the Nuggets (48-21), who bounced back from a buzzer-beater loss against the Dallas Mavericks two days earlier. Denver’s Jamal Murray (18 points, 11 assists) and Aaron Gordon (14 points, 11 rebounds) each registered double-doubles.

Anthony Edwards finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Minnesota (47-22). Jaden McDaniels scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Mike Conley chipped in 13 points to go along with six boards and five assists.

The result leaves Denver in a virtual tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-20) for first place in the Western Conference, with Minnesota one game back.

Minnesota pulled within two points with 12 seconds remaining when Conley hit a 3-pointer.

Porter made two free throws to push Denver’s lead to 113-109 with 7.6 seconds left.

McDaniels sank a 3-pointer to make it 113-112 with 5.6 seconds to go, and Murray followed by making two free throws. Edwards couldn’t connect on a last-second 3-point attempt to force overtime.

The Nuggets held onto an 87-84 lead entering the fourth quarter. Minnesota outscored Denver 29-17 in the third quarter to set up a back-and-forth finish. The Timberwolves trailed by 15 points at halftime but opened the second half on a 17-5 run to slice the deficit to 75-72.

Submit a Comment