Sindh govt reshuffles bureaucracy again

Sindh government has made another reshuffle in bureaucracy and transferred provincial secretaries and Senior Superintendents of Police of different districts of Sindh with immediate effect.

According to separate notifications issued by Chief Secretary and the Inspector General Police, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, an officer of PAS (BS-21) presently posted as Chairman Planning and Development Board was transferred and posted as Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team department against an existing vacancy.

Secretary Forest and Wildlife Dept Najam Ahmed Shah was transferred and posted as Chairman Planning and Development Board, Planning and Development Dept Sindh vice Shakeel Mangnejo transferred.

Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Ex. PCS (BS-20) officer presently CEO Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees was transferred and posted as Secretary Food Dept vice Nasir Abass Soomro transferred.

Secretary Cooperatives Badar Jamil Mandhro was transferred and posted as Secretary Forest and Wildlife vice Najam Ahmed Shah transferred.

The Inspector General Police Sindh has ordered transfer and posting of SSPs of different districts with immediate effect.

Recently posted SSP Ghotki Mir Rohal Khan was transferred and posted as SSP Larkana relieving Muhammad Imran Khan, SSP Shikarpur of the additional charge.

Sumair Noor, an officer of PSP (BS-18) SSP Sukkur was transferred and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Mir Rohal Khan transferred.

Abid Baloch was transferred from SSP Traffic South Karachi and posted as SSP Sukkur with immediate effect.

Irfan Ali Samo was transferred and posted as SSP Shikarpur vice Muhammad Imran Khan transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office, Karachi.

Capt(R) Faizan Ali, PSP officer (BS-19) was transferred and posted as SSP Keamari vice Arif Aslam Rao transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh, Karachi.