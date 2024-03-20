No tolerance for cross-border terrorism, warns PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed that Pakistan will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism following the Mir Ali attack in North Waziristan which martyred seven army soldiers. “If the soil of a neighbouring country is used for terrorism then it will not be acceptable,” the prime minister told the federal cabinet meeting which was televised on state-run PTV news. The premier made these comments after Pakistani forces carried out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghanistan against terrorists launching attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil following the March 16 attack. The Mir Ali attack martyred at least seven Pakistan Army soldiers – including a lieutenant colonel and captain – after they gallantly fought with terrorists as they attacked a security forces’ post. Paying homage to the martyrs for fighting against terrorists, the PM said that the love of Pakistan Army soldiers for their country is priceless. “We want to live in a peaceful environment with our neighbouring countries and want brotherly relations and trade with them,” said the PM, inviting the countries to come and work together to end terrorism. PM Shehbaz said he hopes the rulers of neighbouring countries will unite and make the region peaceful.

“The brotherly countries should work to end terrorism,” he reiterated.

Speaking about the country’s economy, the premier said that the government will have to get rid of debt as more loans and debt are harmful to Pakistan.

The PM’s comments came hours after the IMF announced it had stuck a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the second and final review under the US $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement paving the way for the release of the last tranche from the lender.

However, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan needs a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program. He added that the global lender sought to expand the tax net.

As per an official statement for the Cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members have decided to voluntarily forgo their salaries and other perks and privileges in line with the austerity drive of the government.

The cabinet also accorded approval for the formation of Pakistan International Airlines Holding Company, which is a significant step forward toward privatisation of the national flag carrier.

The cabinet was briefed about the Staff Level Agreement with the IMF by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to revive the national economy and boost investors’ confidence.

Besides, the meeting offered fateha and paid homage for those who embraced martyrdom in the recent terrorist incident in Mir Ali.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressing the desire to elevate the Pakistan-UK relationship to the next level, emphasized the importance of early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement.

The prime minister, in a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who called on him, highlighted the government’s priorities, in particular the importance of navigating through the economic challenges facing the country, a PM Office press release said.

In this regard, he underscored the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, climate, and people-to-people contacts as well as developing convergences on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron for their messages of felicitation on his re-election and said that he looked forward to working closely with the UK leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations and shared immense political goodwill while cooperating closely over a wide range of areas.

The prime minister called for the early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK to help strengthen linkages between the two countries and assuage concerns of the 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

He requested the high commissioner to convey his best wishes to King Charles III and prayed for his early recovery to full health. The prime minister also expressed the hope that the King would visit Pakistan, as soon as his health permitted him to travel.