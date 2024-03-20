

Donald Low called Imran Khan’s accusation of American conspiracy a lie through cipher

Washington: US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lowe has said that Imran Khan’s allegation of American conspiracy through ciphers is false.

While giving a statement in the hearing of the committee of the US House of Representatives, the US Deputy Secretary of State said that the case of the alleged cipher leak is not true, Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed has also confirmed that the cipher allegation is false.

He also said that Pakistan is an important partner of America and America plays an important role in the economic development of Pakistan. Donald Lowe said that terrorists in Pakistan have targeted political leaders and gatherings while economic reforms are needed in Pakistan.

Regarding the recent general elections, he said that allegations of interference or fraud should be investigated. Thousands of petitions have been filed in the committee formed by the Election Commission, so we want the Election Commission to transparently investigate those responsible for rigging. Accountability because it is his responsibility.

The relationship between Pakistan and Iran has been fluctuating, America wants Pakistan to come out of the economic crisis. Donald Lowe said that a person associated with the Indian government was involved in the conspiracy to kill an American citizen inside the United States