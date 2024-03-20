Pakistan first sports quiz to be held soon, Says Faisal Ayub Khokhar

LAHORE :Sports Minister Punjab Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited DC Lahore office. Sports Minister and DC Lahore discussed the promotion of sports. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider gave a briefing to Sports Minister on the first sports quiz of Pakistan. DC said It has been decided to organize Pakistan’s first sports quiz with the cooperation of SRU and Sports Board Punjab, the registration of which will start from March 23. DC Lahore while giving a briefing said that in the quiz competition based on Pakistan’s sports history, 14 People up to 35 years of age can participate. The purpose of the quiz is to enlighten the young generation about the sports history of Pakistan. Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said on the occasion that Deputy Commissioner Lahore is taking important steps for the administrative improvement of the district. DC will work together with Lahore and Lahore Municipal for the improvement of sports. District level games will also be organized very soon