A JOURNEY TO THE SAHARA – PC BHURBAN’S IRRESISTIBLE IFTAR-DINNER EXTRAVAGANZA

Indulging in the enchanting atmosphere of Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban’s Iftar-Dinner Buffet is a must-have experience for food enthusiasts looking for an adventurous meal; it is a celebration of culture, cuisine, and community against a breathtaking backdrop of the Murree Hills. Nestled just over an hour’s drive from Islamabad, the journey through the Bara Kahu bypass unveils the serene charm of Murree Hills, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

As guests arrive at Nadia restaurant, they are greeted by a larger-than-life Ramadan calendar and a magnificent life-sized camel, a fitting symbol for this year’s Sahara-themed Iftar extravaganza. Illuminated by starry lights, the decor curates the perfect setting for memorable photographs.

Inside, the ambience is nothing short of magical. Adorned in calming hues of white and gold, the interior is complemented well by sequined table runners, flickering lanterns, and softly glowing candles. The air is filled with anticipation as guests prepare to embark on a culinary journey through Ramadan favourites and global delights.

The Iftar Buffet spread is a feast for the senses, featuring an array of mouthwatering treats, from traditional stuffed dates, samosas, pakoras, and spring rolls to exotic delights like juicy prawn dynamite, delectable wings, and delectable sandwiches. The chaat station and sharbat cart offer refreshing options to cleanse the palate, while a live Qawwali performance makes the meal more enjoyable.

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban’s Iftar-Dinner Buffet boasts worldwide cuisines including Pakistani, Arabian, Continental, Chinese, and Italian specialties. The pièce de résistance, however, is undoubtedly the specialty Middle Eastern dessert bar, where indulgence knows no bounds.



The staff is elegantly draped in maroon-colored Turkish garb, catering to the guests’ every need with impeccable grace and hospitality. As guests savour their meals, they are reminded of the blessings and bounties of Ramadan, enveloped in the warmth of camaraderie and gratitude.

An Iftar-Dinner Buffet at PC Bhurban is more than just a culinary experience; it’s a celebration of life’s abundance, shared in the company of loved ones amidst unparalleled beauty and hospitality. For those seeking to elevate their Ramadan festivities, a visit to Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban is an absolute must!