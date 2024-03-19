FIRST LADY CHIEF MINISTER OF PUNJAB



Over the past few decades, Pakistan has been facing some tough times. The economy of the country has not been doing well, with prices going up, not enough jobs, and the value of money going down. Politics has also been unstable, with leaders changing often and arguments between political parties causing a lot of confusion. The economic situation has become worse due to inflation and currency devaluation, all of which have contributed to the hardships faced by the population. But in the middle of all this, there is someone who has been getting a lot of attention: Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Chief Minister Punjab). She is from a family that has been a big deal in Pakistan’s politics for a long time. But what’s different about Maryam is that she is not just riding on her family’s name. She’s making efforts to make things better for Pakistan.One thing that stands out about Maryam Nawaz Sharif is her education. Unlike many other politicians, she has gone to good schools both in Pakistan and outside. This means she is well aware of the ongoing circumstances and can understand complicated stuff.

But it’s not just about her education. Maryam has other qualities that make her a good leader, too. She is confident, she knows how to talk to people, and she does not give up easily. Even when things get tough, she keeps going and doesn’t lose hope. The new CM Punjab cares about the issues that matter to the people of Pakistan. She speaks up for better healthcare and education, and she fights for the rights of women and other groups who might not have a voice. Above all, she is not afraid to take on big challenges and push for things to change. However, there are people who believe that Maryam is only in the spotlight because of her family background. But that is not true. They are unaware of the reality. She has proven herself as a leader in her own right. Her education, her determination, and her passion for helping Pakistan make her stand out in the world of politics. In the martial law era, she stood firm along with his family while his father, uncle, and brothers were forced to leave the country. Still, in the election of 2008, PLMN wasable to secure several seats in national and provincial assemblies. Then, in the election of 2013, the party won one-sidedly in the entire country.

One of Maryam’s key strengths is her ability to connect with people from all fields of life. Whether she’s speaking to ordinary citizens, community leaders, or fellow politicians, she has the ability for building bridges and fostering dialogue. Her friendly behavior and genuine concern for the welfare of others have earned her respect and admiration from a wide range of individuals. Moreover, she believes in the power of teamwork and recognizes that no single individual has all the answers. Similarly, she actively seeks input and feedback from others, drawing on diverse perspectives to inform her decision-making process.In addition to her domestic efforts, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also been actively engaged on the international stage. She understands the importance of building strong relationships with other countries and has worked tirelessly to promote Pakistan’s interests on the global stage. Through diplomacy, trade negotiations, and international cooperation initiatives, Maryam has put all her efforts into positioning Pakistan as a respected and influential player in the international community.

Maryam secured 220 votes in the election for the chief minister of Punjab, which accounts for 53 percent of Pakistan’s 241 million population and contributes 60 percent of its $350 billion GDP. Elections earlier this month were the first time Maryam contested polls, representing her father’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). This is also the first time she will hold an elected public office, and that too in Punjab, the heartland of Pakistan’s military, political, and industrial elite, a difficult terrain to manage even for the most experienced politicians. Despite her many accomplishments, Maryam Nawaz Sharif remains humble and grounded. Her humbleness and integrity have earned her the trust and admiration of people from all walks of life, strengthening her status as a true leader. In addition, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s future in Pakistani politics looks bright. Moreover, maintaining law and order in a society is extremely challenging. However, Inspector General Punjab (Dr. Usman Anwar) has recently shown excellent results in controlling crime and restructuring the policing department in the province. So, he would be the perfect man who should remain in his current position during the tenure of Maryam Nawaz Shareef so that Punjab can witness even more prosperity.

According to me, Maryam Nawaz Sharif represents hope for Pakistan’s future. She’s a strong leader who is not afraid to face tough times. With her being a leader, there’s a chance for Pakistan to become a better, brighter place for everyone. Maryam Nawaz Sharif represents a new generation of leaders who are self-confident in shaping the future of Pakistan. Her education, leadership qualities, and firm commitment to serving the nation make her a fascinating figure in Pakistani politics. While challenges undoubtedly lie ahead, Maryam’s flexibility, approach, and determination offer hope for a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistan. As she continues on her political journey, she has the potential to leave a permanent mark on the nation’s history and lead Pakistan towards greater heights of success. I hope that we will have more superwomen in the politics of the country in the near future for better prosperity.

The Writer is a Senior Social & Political Analyst

