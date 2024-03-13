Announcement of the schedule of New Zealand cricket team’s visit to Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the schedule of New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan.

According to PCB, the New Zealand cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on April 14 for 5 T20 matches.

T20 matches will be played between the two teams at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 18, 20 and 21.

According to PCB, the remaining 2 T20 matches of the series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on April 25 and 27.

All five matches of Pak New Zealand T20 series will start at 7 PM.

This visit of the New Zealand cricket team will be the third visit to Pakistan in a period of 17 months.

Earlier, the New Zealand cricket team visited Pakistan for a series of two Tests and three ODIs in December 2022 and January 2023.