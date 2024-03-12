Social media useful tool to provide better services to citizens: IG

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the best welfare of police force following the rules and merit in service, welfare and professional affairs is among the top priorities. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the officers to continue measures for the welfare of the force under personal supervision and regularly send reports of actions taken in this regard to the Central Police Office. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the employees at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and after listening to the problems of the employees, issued measures to provide relief. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the DIG Establishment II to provide relief to the request of constable. Wajid Ali for mutual transfer from one district to another district.

IG Punjab directs relief to AIG Admin on recruitment applications on family claim of son of Head Constable Rafaqat Ali (deceased), daughter of Driver Constable Mushtaq Ahmed, on the request of Ghazi Constable Muhammad Shakeel for financial assistance, IGP Punjab ordered the DIG Welfare to provide all possible relief under personal supervision. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has sent the request of the late Head Constable Muhammad Akram’s widow for the provision of residence to the DIG Welfare for further action. IGP Punjab directed the AIG Admin & security to consider the application of recruitment of Mohammad Nawaz Shaheed’s daughter as junior clerk and Israr Akram, son of Head Constable Muhammad Akram on family claim. IG Punjab also issued relief orders after hearing the requests submitted by the employees on issues related to admin, discipline and other welfare etc.

Senior police officers under the leadership of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Civil Services Academy Walton. MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younis, SSP Mustansar Feroze, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, PSO to IG Punjab Hamza Amanullah and ASP Gulberg Shaerbano Naqvi were included in the police delegation. All the police officers gave brief lectures, shared their experiences on good governance, challenges of professional life with under training young officers.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing the young officers said that social media is a very useful tool for providing better services to citizens in the digital age and combating unverified disinformation. By making public service and security the motto, all the powers should be utilized for better public service delivery and provision of justice to citizens with full responsibility.

MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younas provided guidance to the young officers on how to deal with administrative issues and challenges. ASP Syeda Shaheerbano Naqvi informed the young officers about the difficulties and responsibilities of field posting. SSP Mustansar Feroze informed about important topics including multi-tasking in the service. CTO Lahore Amara Athar informed the young officers about maintaining balance in professional and personal life. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the visiting officers also answered the questions asked by the trainee officers and provided them with complete guidance to face future challenges in upcoming professional life.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another 12 lakh rupees to pay the medical expenses to the employees of various districts including Lahore.

According to the details, retired traffic warden Shahbaz Ahmed was given 05 lakh rupees for the treatment of liver and kidneys. 05 lakh rupees was given to Ghazi official Muhammad Rafeeq of Dera Ghazi Khan Police for medical expenses. Noreen Fayyaz, widow of AIG Legal Muhammad Ilyas, was given Rs01 lakh for kidney treatment. Lahore police’s constable Muhammad Ashfaq was given Rs01 lakh for the treatment of various serious diseases.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for the health welfare of the police employees without any interruption. IGP Punjab said that all possible support should be provided to the employees having medical problems from income generated from police income sources and welfare funds deductions.