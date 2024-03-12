Turkish Consulate General hosts celebration for international women’s day

Turkish Consulate General in Karachi hosted a celebration in honor of International Women’s Day, inviting women from diverse fields of expertise to partake in the festivities. Businesswomen, artists, professors, former ministers, media personalities, and authors were among the attendees, said a statement from the consulate on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Turkish Consul General in Karachi , Cemal Sangu emphasized the pivotal role of women in society and their significant contributions across various sectors. Former Federal Minister for Law, Barrister Shahida Jamil, in her speech, focussed on the ancient history of the subcontinent, its close connection with Turkish world, delving into cultural aspects and highlighting the influential role of women in shaping society, particularly in the foundation of Pakistan. Devrim Erol, Board Member of the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Turkiye (KAGIDER), shared a virtual message from Turkiye, emphasizing the importance of strengthening women in society for the betterment of future generations.