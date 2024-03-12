Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Azma Bukhari

Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari Tuesday said that the parliament would complete its constitutional term as PML-N always believed in practical work, rather than tall claims and false promises. Talking to a private news channel, she said the PML-N leadership wanted democracy to thrive and no one would be allowed to derail the democratic process.

PML-N-led government will not allow anyone to destabilize the country, adding, opposition needs to play a constructive role to strengthening democracy despite their personal interests.

She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to punish all the people involved in the May 9 incident, adding, cases registered against the miscreants would be taken to their logical conclusion.

She warned the government will not tolerate and give concession to any one who would try to destabilize the country.

PTI leadership was seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but its founder must prove his innocence in a court of law, she added.

PTI founder was spreading chaos to disrupt democratic system in the country, she said, adding, PML-N always prefers values over power and takes decisions on the national issues in consultation with other political parties.