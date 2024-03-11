SBP announces new banking hours for Ramazan

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Monday, issued office and business hours for banking sector in the country during the ensuing month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1445 A.H. The central bank, in a statement issued here, informed that SBP will observe office hours from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 08.30 am to 1:00 pm without break. The office hours will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs). The central bank further advised the banking sector to observe business (banking) hours for public dealing from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 08:30 am to 1:00 pm without break. After the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings, it added.