Muslims gather to pray in NY’s Times Square as Ramazan begins

Dozens of Muslim worshippers gathered in New York’s Times Square Sunday to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, with some displaying Palestinian flags in solidarity with people in Gaza.

They performed Taraweeh, special Ramadan night prayers, against the backdrop of the bright LED advertising billboards that illuminate the Manhattan landmark. “It’s good to come here as Muslims. I saw Muslims from everywhere — I was surprised, it’s my first time here. I wanted to come and see the community,” said one of the worshippers, Salman al-Hanafy, 20, a forklift operator from Cairo who wore a pristine white thobe.

More than 100 faithful gathered for the prayer meeting despite cold, windy conditions, with a vocalist chanting Nasheeds, and children reciting from the Koran, copies of which were offered to both Muslims and curious passersby.

“A lot of people are interested in the Koran, we have almost run out of French ones. It explains the importance of fasting during Ramadan,” said Ahmad Yasar, 20, an IT student in New York as a mound of donuts were delivered to him and his team handing out the holy books. Observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and gather with family and friends to break the fast in the evening.