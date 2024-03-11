Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway

Shah Alla Ditta Caves development, conservation, preservation and restoration work is underway, situated on the southern side of the Margalla hills, 14 kilometers northwest of the capital city.

The Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM), National Heritage and Culture Division has declared the site a “Protected Antiquity” under the Antiquities Act 1975 on 13-08-2016.

DOAM, National Heritage & Culture Division, has started conservation, preservation, restoration & development of the caves during the current financial year, an official of DOAM told APP.

The official said that the work includes Archaeological excavation, complete documentation of the site, geotechnical study of binding materials, construction of drainage works as well as Soft and hard landscaping.

Caves consist of two natural rock shelters of Kanjur stone situated on either side of a natural spring of hot water.

The front side of the eastern cave is covered with a wall of undressed kanjur stone laid in mud mortar. The facade of the cave is covered with mud plaster having many coatings of red color.

On the smooth surface of the wall, some paintings are executed in black color but in the later period, the paintings are covered with a layer of whitewash.

The paintings are of Hindu origin, probably of god Vishnu (the savior).

Interior of the cave is divided into upper and lower halves. Walls are treated with mud plaster having many coatings of white wash but now the color of the walls become blackish due to the smoke of the fire used by the dwellers.

In front of the cave are the remains of a paved channel and a square water tank constructed in limestone blocks laid in lime mortar.

Many Hindu families were living in Shah Allah Ditta village before partition and the caves were used by them for their daily worship and remained in occupation till 1947.