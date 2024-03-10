Kyrgyz Honorary Consul’s office opens in Lahore

Kyrgyz Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev inaugurated the newly established office of the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it signifies a pivotal step towards bolstering bilateral trade between the two countries.

“Situated in Lahore, a bustling economic hub in Pakistan, this initiative aims to facilitate and cater to the needs of traders from either sides,” he remarked.

Congratulating the newly appointed honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore, Meher Kashif Younis, he added, the Consul office will serve as a diplomatic liaison, promoting ties and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

“It will provide essential consular services including visa facilitation, legal assistance, and support for exchange of trade and educational delegations,” he mentioned.

Honorary Consul Meher Kashif Younis, who is also the Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH), said that he would provide a platform for showcasing Kyrgyzstani products and connecting Kyrgyzstani businesses with potential partners and investors in Lahore and across Pakistan. This office, he said, would help enhance accessibility to Kyrgyzstani goods and promotes trade relationships.

“The strategic location of Lahore and the cultural affinity between the two countries, this collaboration holds immense potential for mutually beneficial trade opportunities and further strengthening the ties between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan,” he observed.