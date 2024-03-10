Free heart treatment for orphans, underprivileged children

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Qatar Charity Pakistan on Sunday joined hands to provide free heart treatment for orphaned and underprivileged children.

According to the spokesperson of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Riffat Anjum, the Chief Executive and Medical Director of PIC, Professor Dr Shahkar Ahmed Shah, and representatives of Qatar Charity Pakistan Sajjad Khan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under this agreement, Qatar Charity will provide financial assistance for the treatment of over 150 children suffering from cardiac diseases.

The initial project duration is set for four months, with the possibility of extension. Professor Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Head of Pediatric Cardiology at PIC, expressed gratitude for the financial support, stating that it would prove to be a beacon of hope for orphaned and underprivileged children.

The funding will cover free treatment, including heart surgeries, for children with congenital heart defects and open-heart surgery needs.

Qatar Charity Pakistan and the people of Qatar have been acknowledged for their support in becoming a lifeline for these vulnerable children.

Professor Dr Shahkar Ahmed Shah, CEO and Medical Director of PIC, highlighted that PIC’s commitment to providing top-notch cardiac care has gained recognition not only within Pakistan but internationally. He emphasized that PIC strives to offer the highest standard of treatment to every heart patient, especially children, making it a preferred choice for international institutions.