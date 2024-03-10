Triathlon-Lee and Ditlev claim victories at first T100 triathlon in Miami

Britain’s India Lee and Denmark’s Magnus Ditlev were the first winners of the inaugural T100 long distance triathlon on Saturday in Miami, besting a highly competitive field of the world’s top triathletes.

The debut race of the newly launched series, staged on a route at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, included a 2-km swim in a man-made lake, 80-km bike leg on the road course and 18-km run on the racetrack’s oval.

Lee, with a time of 3:27:12, edged reigning Ironman world champion and compatriot Lucy Charles-Barclay, who led the swim and bike but lost rhythm on the final run to finish second. Holly Lawrence rounded out the women’s race podium.

“I knew I had it in me, in my head it was just a matter of time and to be consistent and sensible in the swim and on the bike. Today was the first time I’ve done a run that I am proud of,” the 35-year-old said.

“I had my coach voice inside my head ‘Don’t go out to hard it’s better to be steady and consistent,’ but I was thinking, ‘I’m going steady but I’m also catching Lucy,'” she added.

Ditlev, 26, who won the men’s race earlier in the day, clocked a time of 3:09:08. American Sam Long finished second ahead of Frenchman Mathis Margirier.

“Great start of the season I’m super happy to take my first T100 win,” Ditlev said.

“The entire day I felt like I was below the limit, trying to deal with the heat but towards the end I started pushing more,” he added of going past Briton Alistair Brownlee, who led the run but lost pace and finished fifth behind Dutchman Youri Keulen.

Each winner took home $25,000 from a total race prize fund of $250,000 as the new series boasts more than $7 million in prize funds and contracts.