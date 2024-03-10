Relief convoy for Gwadar flood victims mobilised

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) Pakistan, has mobilized an emergency relief convoy to support the flood victims of Gwadar. This humanitarian initiative saw the dispatch of five containers loaded with 9,000 food packages and 9,000 shelters, totaling 875 tonnes, from Islamabad to the rain-impacted areas of Gwadar, a news release said. The departure ceremony, held at the Jinnah Stadium, Sports Complex, Islamabad this morning, was attended by Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky along with the officials from NDMA.