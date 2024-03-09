CM Punjab announces plans to introduce Punjabi subject in schools

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged parents to teach their children the Punjabi language and help preserve the Punjabi culture.

Addressing the Punjab Culture Day event at Alhamra Hall here on Saturday, she expressed gratitude for being chosen as the first female chief minister of Punjab, acknowledging the support from people. She emphasised the strength of Punjabi women and highlighted the significance of preserving Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and announced plans to introduce Punjabi as a subject in schools. She called for promotion of Punjabi language and culture at educational institutions and shared her commitment to reviving the Punjabi film industry.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to the cultural day event, Maryam praised Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari for organising an exceptional programme with outstanding performances by artists. She emphasised the significance of taking a break from the office routine to participate in such events.

The CM acknowledged the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, noting the lion-hearted nature of Punjabis and the historical importance of the region as the land of Sufis and scholars. She lamented the diminishing pride in speaking Punjabi and urged parents to teach their children the language to preserve it. Maryam also highlighting the sweetness of the language and the emotional depth expressed through Punjabi poetry.

The present state of Punjabi films diverges from our cultural roots, leading to a decline, the CM said and called for a rejuvenation in the Punjabi film industry, offering full support to filmmakers and expressing a commitment to revitalising the spirit and culture of Punjabi films collaboratively.

The CM expressed a profound connection to Punjabi poetry, citing revered poets such as Baba Fareed, Sultan Bahu, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, and Shakir Suja Abadi. She extended wishes for a long life to Anwar Masood, praising his beautiful Punjabi poetry. Sharing her interest in the poetry of Amrita Pritam from across the border, she recalled turning to literature during challenging times.

The CM distributed prizes to students participating in various cultural activities, underscoring the need to remember and promote Punjab’s cultural traditions. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, chief secretary, Secretary Information and Culture Daniyal Saleem Gillani, DGPR Rubina Afzal and others were present.

Treatment of brain-tumor patient

Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the Punjab health secretary to immediately start treatment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Mohammad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala. The chief minister issued these instructions on the recommendations of a medical board, constituted for Farzan’s treatment.

Earlier, the medical board had recommended Farzan’s treatment abroad. But later after further research, it assessed that the child can be treated in the country.

The chief minister directed to immediately transfer Farzan to Children’s Hospital. Best treatment facilities should be provided to the child, she instructed. She directed Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique to personally monitor the case.

Rains

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all relevant departments to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward situation in the face of expected heavy rains in the province.

He directed the Meteorological and other departments concerned to share prediction about increase in severity of stormy rains from March 11 to 14. She said the public should be warned of the situation in advance, adding that help should be taken from the media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard.

The chief minister directed the agencies like Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and Rescue 1122 to take effective steps in close coordination with all relevant departments to ensure public safety. She also ordered for taking effective measures for protection of livestock in rural areas.

NPC Office Bearers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad. In her message, the CM extended her felicitation to President Azhar Jatoi, Vice Presidents Ehtishamul Haq, Sahar Aslam Khan, Secretary Nayar Ali, Joint Secretary Aun Shirazi, Sahar Sh Qureshi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and other office-bearers.

The chief minister expressed her best wishes for their success in promoting good journalistic ethics in the country. She added,”It is hoped that the newly-elected body of National Press Club Islamabad will play a positive role in convenience and welfare of journalists.”