PTI MNA’s allegation on Maryam baseless

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Saturday alleged that MNA Shandana Gulzar had launched a campaign against the country’s institutions.

Talking to media here, she said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was involved in political point scoring on the death of its worker Zilleh Shah which was very unfortunate. She said that credit goes to law enforcement agencies that a proper investigation was carried out and the detail of the incident was brought before the public.

She said that MNA Shandana Gulzar was levelling baseless allegations of an audio leak on Maryam Nawaz. “The PML-N does not believe in doing politics on dead bodies. A complaint against MNA Shandana Gulzar has been lodged in the Federal Investigation Agency,” she added.

The Punjab information minister said that now Shandana Gulzar should provide proof of that alleged audio leak or face legal action. She said that from now onwards the PML-N would show zero tolerance policy against fake propaganda.