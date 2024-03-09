Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) is constantly engaged to ensure effective security arrangements at the Pakistan Secretariat and Minister Enclave to avoid any untoward situation.

On the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Police is always engaged in ensuring the peace and order situation in the federal capital, said the spokesman of Islamabad Police here Friday. He said that the Islamabad Capital Police was ensuring effective security arrangements at the Pak Secretariat and Minister Enclave, located in the high security zone.

The senior police officers directed the officers and officials to ensure the security of important government offices, and superior courts, located in the high-security zone, he said and added, they further directed them to perform their duties with utmost dedication to uphold peace and security, with no room for negligence or complacency during duty hours.

The Islamabad Police, he said is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no one is allowed to disturb the peace of the people. He also requested the citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious object or activity to their respective police station, dial Pucar-15 or at ICT-15 app.