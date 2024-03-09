CM KPK restores Health Card facility

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, announced on Friday that free medical treatment for all residents of the province through Health Cards will be restored from the first day of Ramazan.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, he emphasized that ensuring peace and security in the province remained the top priority for his government.

During the holy month of Ramazan, he disclosed that a cash amount of Rs. 10,000 would be disbursed among approximately 850,000 deserving individuals, with data collected from the Ehsas Program. An additional amount of Rs. 10,000 will be provided to an additional 150,000 people from all provincial constituencies, he said.

To assist poor people, he mentioned the functional establishment of “Langar Khanay” and announced that the provincial government would organize “Sehri” and “Iftari” meals at hospitals to facilitate the attendants of patients.

Ali Amin Ganfapur further stated that youth would be provided skills training for job creation, along with financial assistance in the form of grants and interest-free loans to establish their businesses. He said that there would be no compromise on the development of the province and demanded the federal government to release arrears of Net Hydel Profit.

He welcomed Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to rain-affected areas and his announcement of compensation for affected families after the recent rains. He added that the provincial government had already released funds to the rain-affected areas.