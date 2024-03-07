Gold rates up by Rs 2,750 per tola to Rs 228,150

The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,750 and was sold at Rs228,150 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 225,400 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,358 to Rs195,602 from Rs 193,244 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs179,301 from Rs 177,140 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively. The prices of gold in international market increased by $26 and was sold at $2,174 as compared to the last day’s $2,148.